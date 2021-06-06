COVID count in India lowest in 60 days as country sees 1,14,460 cases, vaccination crosses 23 crore mark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 20,36,311 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,47,46,522.

The daily positivity has further declined to 5.62 per cent .

It has been less than 10 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.54 per cent.

The active cases have reduced to 14,77,799 comprising 5.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 per cent.

A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,69,84,781, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.20 per cent, the data stated.

WATCH |

A total of 23,13,22,417 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 2,677 new fatalities include 741 from Maharashtra, 443 from Tamil Nadu, 365 from Karnataka, 209 from Kerala, 120 from Uttar Pradesh and 118 from West Bengal A total of 3,46,759 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 99,512 from Maharashtra, 31,260 from Karnataka, 26,571 from Tamil Nadu, 24,557 from Delhi, 21,151 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,152 from West Bengal, 15,009 from Punjab and 13,192 from Chhattisgarh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 23 crore, with 31,20,451 doses being given Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total doses administered on Saturday, the ministry said 16,19,504 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 41,058 their second.

Cumulatively, 2,76,35,937 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total 1,60,406 have received their second since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The total of 23,10,89,241 doses include 99,62,728 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,53,413 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

About 1,61,57,437 Frontline Workers (FLWs) received first dose and 86,58,805 FLWs their second.

In 18-44 years age group, 2,76,35,937 and 1,60,406 have received first and second dose respectively till now.

Besides, 7,06,41,613 and 1,12,93,868 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively.

As many as 6,05,25,195 and 1,91,99,839 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

"On Day-141 of the vaccination drive (5th June, 2021), a total 31,20,451 vaccine doses were given. As many as 28,70,693 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the 1st dose and 2,49,758 for the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M."

Final reports would be completed for the day by late Saturday tonight, the Health Ministry said earlier.