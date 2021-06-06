Nagaland records more recoveries than new infections, tally

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland on Sunday reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases, as 160 people were cured of the disease while 77 new infections pushed the tally to 22,773, a health official said.

The demise of four coronavirus patients, 3 in Dimapur and one in Zunheboto district, has increased the death toll to 426, of which 14 were related to other diseases, the official said.

Of the new cases, 20 were reported in Kohima, 17 each in Dimapur and Zunheboto, 10 in Mokokchung, 7 in Phek, 2 each in Peren and Tuensang, and 1 each in Wokha and Mon districts, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr.

Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. He also said that 101 COVID-19 patients from Dimapur, Kohima (18), Zunheboto (13 ), Phek (9), Tuensang (8), Mokokchung (4), Wokha (3), and two each in Longleng and Peren districts recovered during the day.

This has increased the number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 16,974, improving the recovery rate in the state to 74.53 per cent from 74.08 per cent on Saturday, he said. At present, there are 4,732 active patients in the state.

Altogether 641 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said. A total of 1,989,365 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland. It includes 91,743 on RT-PCR, 56,925 on TrueNat, and 50,688 on Rapid Antigen Test so far, Dr. Kikon said.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Ritu Thurr said, a total of 2,33,604 persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. As many as 54,234 beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine.