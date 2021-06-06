STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing can be achieved by killing political activists: Mehbooba Mufti

She also criticised the police over reports of the booking of a 15-year-old boy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asserted that nothing can be achieved by killing political activists like BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita and said such incidents only defame the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pandita was shot dead by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. "It was unfortunate. We condemn those who killed him and nothing can be achieved by such things. In fact, it defames the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mufti told reporters in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. She said the entire Union Territory has to bear the brunt of such incidents.

Asked about the possibility of the government conducting the Amarnath Yatra amidst the Covid pandemic, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the decision on allowing the annual pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas was for the Centre to take.

She also criticised the police over reports of the booking of a 15-year-old boy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

"They (Centre) do not listen to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Had they listened, they would not have booked a 15-year-old under UAPA. They do whatever they want to do.

"On one hand, there is Covid and it is difficult for people to come out of their homes, but on the other hand, if they want to have the yatra, who will tell them (not to have it)? They are the decision makers, they do whatever pleases them," Mufti said.

She, however, added that the "government of India has to take a decision on the yatra".

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said the booking of the 15-year-old boy under UAPA "is yet another example of institutionalised tyranny".

"Booking a 15-year-old under UAPA is yet another example of institutionalised tyranny. Not being satisfied with converting Kashmir into an open-air prison where dissent is crushed this regime is now going after children. Does anyone in the country care?" she wrote on Twitter.

Mufti was referring to reports of police in Bandipora booking a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raising anti-national slogans at a funeral.

