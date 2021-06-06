Sikkim reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, five more fatalities

By PTI

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 17,111 after reporting 340 new infections in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The Himalayan state has reported five more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 273, it said.

Sikkim at present has 4,306 active cases, 236 others have migrated out of the state, while 12,296 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered 123 infections, followed by South Sikkim (117), West Sikkim (98), and North Sikkim (2).

The state has tested 2,548 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to take the total number of tests done to 1,35,818.