TMC MP Mahua Moitra calls Bengal governor 'uncle-ji', says his kin appointed as officer on special duty

'He keeps asking questions to the state government. I would rather request him to look into the mirror', Moitra said.

Published: 06th June 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Addressing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as 'uncle-ji', TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday said that his family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raj Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, Moitra shared a list of names -- OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

The TMC MP further said that Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar's brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit.

Valikar is the brother-in-law of present ADC Janardan Rao, while Kishan Dhankar is another close relative of the Governor, Moitra alleged.

The TMC MP, when contacted, further said, "We all have the democratic right to ask him questions. He keeps asking questions to the state government. I would rather request him to look into the mirror. He has brought his entire village and entire clan to Raj Bhavan." 

