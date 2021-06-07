STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against Delhi-based firm for providing used, defective medical equipment to PHC in Uttarakhand

The case was registered under Disaster Management Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code at Dharchula police station on Sunday.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:55 AM

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

PITHORAGARH: A case against a Delhi-based firm namely S K Enterprises has been registered by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr H C Pant of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for allegedly providing defective and used medical equipment including surgical gloves and syringes, said Prabhat Kumar, SHO, Dharchula police station.

"A case has been registered against S K Enterprises, based in Delhi under sections 420, 409, 51B of the IPC and also under the Disaster Management Act. We have seized the gloves and other medical equipment provided to the hospital. Further investigations are underway," said Prabhat Kumar.

As many as 2,300 gloves have been seized by the police.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Pithoragarh, Anand Swaroop, had directed the Chief Medical Officer on Wednesday to register an FIR. After the matter came to DM's attention, he reached the Community Health Center, Dharchula where the supplies were sent to investigate the issue.

"I got a new packet of gloves opened in front of me and the officers informed me that they are used gloves. I myself saw that those used gloves came out of a new and sealed packets. This is a big negligence," the DM had told ANI earlier. 

