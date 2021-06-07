STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre to take over vaccination drive from June 21, only 25% for private hospitals: PM Modi

Twenty-five per cent vaccines will continue to be procured by private hospitals, but even here the maximum service charge has been capped at Rs 150 per jab.

Published: 07th June 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

The central government is taking over the vaccination programme and will supply vaccines to the states free of cost, PM Modi announced in an address to the nation at 5 pm.

"The Centre will give free vaccines to states for all above 18," the PM declared.

Twenty-five per cent vaccines will continue to be procured by private hospitals, but even here the maximum service charge has been capped at Rs 150 per jab.

The PM said seven firms in India are in the process of producing different types of vaccines and the trials of three more vaccines are at an advanced stage.

Research work on a nasal vaccine is also in the works, the PM added.

Terming vaccinations as the ultimate 'shield', the PM lauded the Indian scientists' ability to manufacture two vaccines within a year to fight the virus.

PM Modi underlined that adhering to coronavirus protocol is the only way to combat the pandemic as the country is fighting the virus on multiple fronts, a new health infrastructure has also been created in India. 

Empathising with those affected, PM Modi reiterated that the Indian government did all it could to boost the production of liquid medical oxygen amid an unprecedented medical crisis.

He added that the government also sought to import important medical supplies from abroad to fight the dreaded pandemic.

At least 33 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date, he added.

The PM's address came on a day India recorded 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days.

Several states have also begun unlocking. In New Delhi, which has been under lockdown restrictions since April 19, a second phase of unlocking commenced with metro trains running at 50 per cent capacity and markets, malls functioning on an odd-even basis.

In Maharashtra, a five-tier unlock process is in progress with cities like Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, among others are seeing some relaxation in restrictions.

State capital Mumbai falls in level-3 of the Maharashtra government's five-level 'unlock plan'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi speech India COVID second wave
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp