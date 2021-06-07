STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

The study involved those healthcare workers who have been administered either of the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, and are with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin, according to a preliminary study by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) involving healthcare workers (HCW) who have received both doses of either of the two vaccines.

Seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipients compared to Covaxin after the first dose, the study claimed.

The study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed, so should not be used to guide clinical practice.

It said that both vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - elicited a good response after two doses, but seropositivity rate and median anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield.

"Amongst the 552 HCW (325 Male, 227 Female), 456 and 96 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. Overall, 79.3 per cent showed seropositivity after the first dose. Responder rate and median (IQR) rise in anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield vs Covaxin recipient (86.8 vs. 43.8 per cent; 61.5 vs 6 AU/ml; both p<0.001)," the study said.

"This ongoing, Pan-India, Cross-sectional, Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) study is being conducted amongst HCW, with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike binding antibody is being assessed quantitatively at four timepoints between 21 days or more after the first dose to 6 months after the second dose," the study said.

However, the conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have elicited good immune response.

"While both vaccines elicited immune response, seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose. Ongoing COVAT study will further enlighten the immune response between two vaccines after the second dose," it said.

