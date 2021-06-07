STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delayed decision cost many lives: Mamata on PM's vaccine announcement

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of free vaccination for all adults, Banerjee said that it took him four months to listen to the pleas of the states.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the decision on vaccinating all above the age of 18 for free should have been taken long back and the delay has cost many lives.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of free vaccination for all adults, Banerjee said that it took him four months to listen to the pleas of the states.

"Back in Feb '21 & multiple times thereafter, I'd written to the PM stating our long standing demand to provide vaccines to ALL for FREE.

Took him 4 months but after much pressure, he has FINALLY listened to us & implemented what we've been asking all this while," she tweeted.

"The well-being of the people of India should've been prioritized since the very start of this pandemic. Unfortunately, this delayed decision by PM has already cost many lives. Hoping for a better managed #VaccinationDrive this time that focuses on people & not propaganda!," she added.

Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Pandemic Lockdown Covid 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp