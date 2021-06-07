STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fighting Covid: Vigilant villagers set own norms to keep Covid-19 away

Pockets in rural India report Covid-19 zero cases in devastating second wave

Published: 07th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Despite inadequate medical infrastructure, rural areas have used resources at their disposal to fight the second wave.

Despite inadequate medical infrastructure, rural areas have used resources at their disposal to fight the second wave. (Photo | AFP)

By Rajesh Asnani, Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

JAIPUR/PATNA/SRINAGAR/GUWAHATI: Despite the second wave of Covid-19 causing havoc in rural India, there are places where the disease faced resistance. A Combination of Covid-appropriate behaviour, shutting out of outsiders and strict quarantining helped these villages keep the infection out. There was no slackening of restrictions, as the authorities as well as people came together.

Rajasthan’s Udaipur has had 55,690 Covid cases of which 2,106 are active. However, there are nine villages in the tribal-dominated Dhar panchayat with no cases since the pandemic began. Surprisingly, none of them has been vaccinated. The key reason is the discipline displayed by villagers. They implemented their own lockdown and nobody travelled to urban areas.

These villages are inhabited by around 7,000. Block Development Officer Jitendra Singh says a vigilance team went door to door. SDO Aparna Gupta praises Panchayat Elementary Education Officer Dr Satyanarayan Suthar, who guided the team in monitoring the situation. “Suthar must have gone to each house at least 10 times. He also treated influenza-like illness symptoms,” says Singh.

Bat ‘protectors’

A village in Bihar’s Vaishali has thousands of bats on an old banyan tree. Contrary to beliefs that the virus originated from this creature in China, 9,000 people in Rampur Ratnakar village worship the bats as ‘gram-rakshak’ (village protectors). There are reasons other than that why the village has not reported any Covid case since its outbreak last year.

The village isolates for 14 days anyone who returns from outside. Amod Kumar Nirala, state president of Bihar State Panch-Sarpanch Sangh, says all villagers, kids included, wear facemasks. “When the first wave arrived, we moved across villages and spread awareness,” says Nirala. Around 60% of people above 60 and 5% in the 18-plus category have been vaccinated.

J&K’s Chanapora village, about 40 km from Srinagar in Pulwama district, has remained untouched. Inhabited by around 500 people with 60 families, the village has not reported any case in the second wave. J&K has so far recorded 2,97,602 cases and of them, 13,680 are from Pulwama. Mohammad Hussain, a Chanapora resident, says the village has mostly farmers who are confined to activities at home and farms. “We are busy in farms, where social distancing norms are followed. We avoid unnecessary travel.” Hussain says some villagers have government and private jobs, but they follow Covid SOPs by social distancing and wearing masks. “So far, there has been no positive case in the village in the second wave,” informs Dr Javaid, Block Medical Officer (BDO) of Ratnipora. 

No outsiders

In Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, Shikdamakha village has not seen any Covid case. The secret: outsiders are not allowed. Villagers say they have managed to ward off the virus so far also by following guidelines. “Directions are clear. We must not move around unnecessarily, wear masks and use sanitizer. Since most people are farmers who spend their day in the fields, mingling with outsiders does not happen,” says Horsing Kholai, former secretary of the Village Council.

“There are youths working in cities. We are not allowing them into the village for the fear of infection,” Kholai says. Shikdamakha has no healthcare facility. The nearest health sub-centre is 2 kms away.

Similarly, a village in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has not reported any Covid case. Manpahri in Kota development block of Bilaspur, about 130 km east of state capital Raipur, has allocated roles and responsibilities to gram panchayat representatives. “We raised awareness on preventive measures,” says Ganpat Ram, a panch.

Each individual aged above 45 has been inoculated. “Manpahri and some adjoining villages of the Kota division are free from Covid. Residents are self-motivated and follow protocols,” says TR Bharadwaj, sub-divisional magistrate.

Following guidelines

In Uttarakhand, Khalad and Chukum villages in Nainital district have passed the test of time. Villagers have their own guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Rules include mandatory Covid reports for outsiders, 14-day isolation, medicines and a controlled diet of vegetables and grains produced in the village. “Not one case has been detected due to strict adherence to Covid behaviour,” says village panchayat officer Pitambar Arya.

In Punjab, Dhirpur village in SAS Nagar district has a population of just 300. It has had no Covid case. Sarpanch Jasvir Kaur says since last year, the panchayat decided nobody will be allowed to go out and visitors won’t be allowed. “Only those with government jobs are allowed to go out on duty and return straight to the village after duty hours,” says Kaur. Only a dozen selling milk are allowed to go out, but they have to follow protocols. "All villagers have been tested. None of them positive," says Kaur.

Jharkhand’s Saadam, a small village under Gomia Block in Bokaro, had hit headlines after the first-ever fatality in the state. Since then, the village has not seen any Covid case. Villagers strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and don’t let outsiders in.

(With inputs from Ejaz Kaiser, Vineet Upadhyay, Harpreet Bajwa, Mukesh Ranjan)

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in India COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 Vaccine in India Coronavirus COVID second wave
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp