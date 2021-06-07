STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Focus on vaccination rather than fighting with Twitter: NCP to Centre

Twitter said as per rules, the blue badge and verified status could be automatically removed from an account if it is incomplete or inactive for six months.

Published: 07th June 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Monday said the ruling BJP at the Centre should focus more on vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 rather than fighting with micro-blogging site Twitter over its 'blue tick' verification badge.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik made the remarks while talking to reporters here, days after outrage over the removal of the 'blue tick' badge from the personal accounts of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS top functionaries including Mohan Bhagwat by Twitter, only to restore it later.

Twitter said as per rules, the blue badge and verified status could be automatically removed from an account if it is incomplete or inactive for six months.

Malik on Monday said while the BJP and the central government are fighting with Twitter over the issue of the 'blue tick', citizens of the country are fighting a battle to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Whether it is the issue of the 'blue tick' or vaccination, the Centre is being criticised, but it is ignoring the criticism and indulging in arrogance," the NCP leader claimed.

"The BJP should focus more on vaccinating citizens rather than fighting over the 'blue tick' with Twitter," he added.

To a query, Malik, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, said if people follow COVID-19 prevention norms, the entire state "would come out" of the lockdown-like restrictions.

"If districts and cities in level-1 do not follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, they will slip to the second or third-level," said Malik, who is also a state minister.

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state with effect from Monday, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

Under the level-1 category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of five per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, have been allowed to open up completely with regular timings of essential and non- essential shops, malls, theatres, auditoriums, restaurants, private offices, public places and sports establishments.

In the level-2 category, cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, essential and non-essential shops are allowed to open as per the regular timings, but malls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums and restaurants will function at 50 per cent capacity.

Likewise, the state government has also issues guidelines for places falling under the other three categories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP BJP Twitter
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp