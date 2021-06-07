Guwahati diary: State govt grant for boxer Shiva Thapa, Ambubachi Mela cancelled and more

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

State government grants Rs 3 lakh to boxer Shiva Thapa

Boxer Shiva Thapa, who won a silver medal at the recently-held Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai, has become richer by Rs 3 lakh. The Assam government has gifted him the amount under the State Sports Policy for his excellence. The Guwahati lad had called on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM congratulated the boxer and assured him that he would be extended all possible support in the future. Thapa had lost to Asian Games silver-medallist Baatarsukh Chinzorig of Mongolia in the final. Ranked third in the bantamweight category in the AIBA Men’s World Ranking, he was the youngest Indian to qualify for Olympics.

Industry body hails Assam’s Covid management

The Federation of Industry and Commerce of the North Eastern Region (FINER) has praised the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for its relentless efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. To compliment the efforts of the government in increasing vaccine coverage, FINER has contributed `36 lakh to the chief minister’s relief fund. It is a collective contribution by members of FINER, who come from small, medium, and large sectors. FINER president Pabitra Buragohain handed over the cheque to Sarma in the presence of Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, FINER Director RK More, and FINER member NK Nimudia the other day. Meanwhile, the Covid situation in the state is showing signs of improvement.

Ambubachi Mela cancelled for second year

The Ambubachi Mela at the historic Kamakhya Temple has been cancelled for the second straight year due to the pandemic. The temple management committee said only the religious rituals would be performed during Ambubachi. No devotees, sadhus or tourists would be allowed. The temple closed its doors to visitors on May 13. The temple, nestled atop the Nilachal Hills, remains closed for three days during Ambubachi. It is believed the presiding diety Goddess Devi Kamakhya goes through her annual menstruation cycle during this time period.

Congress writes to Modi over unfulfilled promises

The Congress has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to stop the move to auction Nagaon and Cachar Paper mills and instead revive them. “I think it is not necessary to remind you about your repeated commitment in election campaigns while you visited Assam during 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2021 to revive the two paper mills by giving special economic package,” Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora reminded the PM in a latter. He said the employees, their family members, bamboo growers, bamboo suppliers, unemployed youth, small businessmen, etc in particular, and the people of Assam, in general, were expecting that the government would never take the harsh decision of selling the two units to private parties.