STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor, three councilors suspended; BJP fumes

Condemning the action against the four, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party 'will fight for justice'.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has suspended the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and three councilors for allegedly misbehaving with the local body's commissioner, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.

The Congress government also decided to conduct a judicial inquiry in the matter.

The Department of local self-governance issued the orders on Sunday night suspending mayor Somya Gurjar, and councilors Ajay Singh Chauhan, Paras Jain (all three from the BJP), and Shankar Sharma (independent) for allegedly manhandling, pushing and abusing the commissioner.

The alleged incident happened on Friday when the commissioner, Yagya Mitra Singh Deo, had gone to the mayor's chamber for attending a meeting on a matter related to the company engaged in door-to-door garbage collection.

During the meeting, a heated argument broke out between the two and the commissioner, a civil servant, got up to leave midway.

In the middle of this, the councilors allegedly manhandled and abused him.

Condemning the action against the four, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party "will fight for justice".

"The suspension of the mayor and the councilors is unfortunate. This will lead to the fall of the Congress," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp