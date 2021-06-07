STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram slashes class 11 admission fees by 30 per cent

AIZWAL: The Mizoram government has decided to reduce admission fees by 30 per cent in all state-run schools for students seeking admission in class 11, Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said on Monday.

Addressing a felicitation function at the Mizo Higher Secondary School here, Ralte said the decision was taken in view of the hardship being faced by the parents and students due to the pandemic.

"The state government has decided to reduce admission fees for class 11 students, seeking admission in government higher secondary schools, adhoc aided higher secondary schools, lumpsum aided higher secondary schools and deficit higher secondary schools, which receive regular grants from the government," the minister said.

The fees would be reduced by 30 per cent, he added. Ralte also urged all private schools to slash admission fees in view of the difficulties being faced by the people due to the pandemic.

He also urged parents to get their children admitted to government schools, which are managed not only by qualified teachers but charge no tuition fees.

Several students' bodies and organisations, including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), lauded the state government's decision to reduce admission fees.

On June 3, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) had declared results for class 10 examinations.

Mizoram COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
