SC directs Haryana govt to remove houses constructed illegally in Aravali forest area

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Haryana government and the other authorities concerned, to remove around 10,000 houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Aravali forest area.

A bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, in its order directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, Haryana, and the concerned police (Faridabad) to ensure the eviction order of it, within six weeks.

The Supreme Court bench, while refusing to stay the eviction of these illegal constructions, observed, "Land grabbers can't take refuge of rule of law."

The Apex Court was hearing a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of around 10,000 houses that had constructed illegally at Khori Gaon, Faridabad in Haryana, believed to be in Aravali areas.

The writ petition was filed before the Apex Court under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution challenging the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran Rehabilitation Policy.

The writ petition filed before the Supreme Court claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad had allegedly demolished around 1,700 slums without following due procedure and law.

"In our opinion, the petitioners are bound by the directions given by the High Court and the Supreme Court in its order of February 2020 and April 2021," the Top Court said in its order today and fixed the matter for further hearing till July 27.

"There cannot be any compromise with the forest land," the Top Court said in its order today.

The Supreme Court also made it clear that the Municipal Corporation Faridabad, will proceed as stated in February 2020 order and the state will give necessary logistical support to enable a corporation to fulfill the eviction order and clear encroachments on forest land.

The Apex Court in its order also said that the DCP Faridabad will be responsible to provide police protection to the corporation officials in the eviction process. (ANI)