Two houses burned on Assam-Mizoram border

Prasanta Mazumdar

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After miscreants, reportedly from Mizoram, burned down two abandoned houses in Assam’s Hailakandi district last week, the state government has beefed up security along the border between the two states.

The police said incursions were reported from two villages in Assam. “They constructed a house at one place and burned down two abandoned huts at the other,” Hailakandi Superintendent of Police, Ramandeep Kaur told The New Indian Express.

“The matter has been already taken up at a higher level between both states. We have strengthened the BoPs by deploying additional forces,” she added. In two back-to-back incidents a few months ago, miscreants, allegedly from Mizoram, blew up two government schools in Cachar district in neighbouring Hailakandi.

The two states have different perceptions of the border and they have been locked in a bitter border dispute for years over it. Assam also has border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

On May 27, Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was shot at by alleged land-grabbers from Nagaland as he was visiting a border village.