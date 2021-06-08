STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Act against NGOs, individuals indulging in illegal adoptions of children orphaned by Covid: SC

The NCPCR had sounded the alarm on a spate of complaints about illegal adoption of children orphaned by COVID-19 through private individual and organisations.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Adoption, orphan

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concerns about the illegal adoption of children orphaned by Covid-19, the Supreme Court has directed state governments to act against NGOs indulging in illegal adoption.

In its order, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said: “No adoption of affected children should be permitted contrary to the provisions of the JJ Act, 2015. Invitation to persons for adoption of orphans is contrary to law as no adoption of a child can be permitted without the involvement of CARA. Stringent action shall be taken by the State Governments/Union Territories against agencies/individuals indulging in this illegal activity.”

The order asked the state governments to prevent NGOs from collecting funds in the name of affected children by disclosing their identity and inviting interested persons to adopt them.

The order came in a suo moto case initiated by the court to deal with the problems of children affected by Covid-19. The court was informed about adoption posts circulating on various social media platforms amid the pandemic that saw several children lose either one or both their parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims Orphaned children COVID 19 NGOs
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp