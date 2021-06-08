After row over old tweets, poll strategist Tushar Panchal refuses to join as Madhya Pradesh CM's OSD

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a dramatic development, Mumbai-based poll and communication strategist Tushar Panchal took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying he wasn't joining the team of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as an officer on special duty (OSD).

Panchal's announcement on Tuesday afternoon came in less than 24 hours of him having taken to the same micro blogging site to announce his joining in Team Shivraj as communication advisor.

I have decided to not accept the responsibility offered to me by @chouhanshivraj ji and have communicated my inability to the CM. — Tushar (@tushar) June 8, 2021

The dramatic development of Tushar not accepting the responsibility as OSD to the MP CM reportedly happened, owing to his old tweets which were dubbed by BJP and RSS cadres as "anti-Hindu" and critical of PM Narendra Modi.

On Monday afternoon, Tushar had tweeted, "Today, my destiny has placed me inside the office of MP Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj as his communication advisor. Please wish me luck. More details later."

The MP government too had issued an order on Monday, appointing Tushar as OSD in the CM Office.

Today, my destiny has placed me inside the office of MP Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj as his communication advisor.



Please wish me luck. More details later. — Tushar (@tushar) June 7, 2021

However, less than 24 hours later, the Mumbai based poll-communication strategist again took to Twitter, saying, " I have decided to not accept the responsibility offered to me by @chouhanshivraj ji and have communicated my inability to the CM."

The dramatic development was the fallout of BJP and RSS leaders and sympathisers, including Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajindar Bagga and RSS Delhi State Executive member Rajiv Tuli sharing screenshots of Tushar's old "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Modi" tweets and questioning the MP CM about the need to appoint such a man in his team.

Not only the BJP, RSS and other right wing Hindu leaders and sympathizers took to the Twitter on Monday and Tuesday questioning Tushar's appointment as OSD in MP CM's office, but the opposition Congress too used it as an opportunity to pit the MP CM against the country's PM.

As per informed sources in MP BJP, Tushar's company had managed the social media war room of the MP CM and government during the 2018 Assembly polls in the central Indian state. With the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave denting the MP government's image, the MP CM decided to make Tushar his communication advisor with OSD designation to spruce up his and government's image.