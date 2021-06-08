STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid vaccination policy: PM Modi blames it on states, Opposition faults government

A similar line of argument earlier came from NITI Aayog member V K Paul, who had squarely blamed the states for messing up the campaign. 

Published: 08th June 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought to point fingers at states that suggested decentralisation of the rollout, to deflect blame for framing the widely criticised Covid vaccination policy that came into effect on May 1.

“The Centre had been running the vaccination since January 16, and the people were following all the protocol to get the jabs. But some of the states began demanding decentralisation, while there were questions about the age groups and the priority categories. Varied kinds of pressure tactics were employed, including questions about initial vaccinations of senior citizens,” he said. 

​A similar line of argument earlier came from NITI Aayog member V K Paul, who had squarely blamed the states for messing up the campaign.

But CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury criticised the PM’s reasoning. “The Union government and the BJP must learn to accept responsibility for its failures when people of this country have paid with their lives. This incessant focus on spin and PR is an assault on and insult to the millions who perished in the pandemic,” he said. Yechury attributed the latest policy shift to pressure from the Supreme Court’s observations. 

Opposition-ruled states broadly welcomed the PM’s decision. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said “as the Prime Minister stressed multiple times that health is a state subject, it will be appropriate for each state to be given complete control over registration, validation and administration procedures.”

Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo had a pithy one-liner: “der aaye dusrust aaye” (better late than never). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he had written twice to the PM and the Union health minister for Central procurement and distribution of vaccines for all age groups. “This was the only feasible solution,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Vaccination in India COVID 19 in India Coronavirus
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp