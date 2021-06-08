STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family problem leads to CRPF fratricide and suicide in Jharkhand

“Prima facie, it appears that the jawan first killed his colleague before shooting himself. We are looking into the matter to find out the reasons behind firing,” said Chatra SP Rishabh Jha. 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A CRPF personnel shoots himself after killing one of his colleagues due to some unknown reasons in Chatra district of Jharkhand. 

Both of them were posted at Covid isolation center at ITI College in Simaria.

SP Rishabh Jha, Commandant of 190 CRPF Battalion Pawan Kumar Basan and other officials of district police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident.

“Prima facie, it appears that the jawan first killed his colleague before shooting himself. We are looking into the matter to find out the reasons behind firing,” said Jha. 

The persons who opened fire is said to be having some family issues due to which he opened fired on his colleague, he added.

The two CRPF personnel have been identified as Constable Kalu Ram Gurjar and Cook Ravindra Kumar. One is from Haryana and the other one belonged to Rajasthan.

Initially, it was reported that the two CRPF personnel opened fire at each other due to which they were killed. Later, senior police officials reached the spot and narrated the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

For representational purposes
