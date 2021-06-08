STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For foreign travel, Centre reduces second Covishield dose gap for certain groups

The Co-WIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of the second dose in such exceptional cases, the ministry said.

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Those intending to undertake international travel for education purposes, joining employment and as part of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics will be allowed to take the second dose of Covid vaccine Covishield prior to the prescribed time interval of 84 days after the first dose.

However, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Ministry on Monday, even in these cases, the second dose will only be administered after 28 days from the date of the first dose. 

The Co-WIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of the second dose in such exceptional cases, the ministry said.

It said it has received several representations for allowing the administration of the second dose of Covishield to such people who have taken the first dose and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or for employment opportunities or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to the completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of the first dose.

The Centre advised that vaccination may be availed in cases through passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the certificate.

Second shot only after 28 days

According to the SOPs, even in these cases, the second dose will only be administered after 28 days from the date of the first dose. The Co-WIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of the second dose in such exceptional cases.

