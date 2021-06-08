Madhya Pradesh: Striking doctors of six government medical colleges return to work after eight days

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Around 3000 junior doctors - considered to be the backbone of hospitals - of six government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh ended their eight-day-old strike on Monday. The strike was ended by the doctors after another round of talks with the state's medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, where the state government accepted all their major demands.

The accepted demands, included 17 per cent raise in stipend, rendering distinctive numbers to the medicos for their services in handling the COVID pandemic (so that they get weightage for it in future employment in government sector), free treatment to them and kin at hospitals in case of being infected with COVID and establishing police outposts in all medical colleges.

"The minister has also assured us about constituting a committee which will decide on our demand to raise the stipend by 24 per cent and also assured to link the stipend with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)," the junior doctors state body president Dr Arvind Meena told The New Indian Express.

The strike started on May 31 by junior doctors of government medical colleges in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa was subsequently ended at 2 pm on Monday.

The government also assured the striking junior doctors of reversing the action initiated against them, including cancellation of registration of 468 PG Final Year students by the MP Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

Importantly, on Thursday, the MP High Court in Jabalpur had declared the junior doctors strike illegal and directed them to resume duties within 24 hours, failing which the state government was directed by the HC to act against the junior doctors.

Subsequently, the MP Medical Science University in Jabalpur had cancelled the registration of 468 PG students in the government medical colleges of the state, which will make them ineligible of taking their final exams.

Also, the Dean of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal got 28 striking junior doctors to vacate their hostels.

