STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Portal, App launched for unorganised sector workers to register for smart cards in Gujarat

CM Rupani said workers now have the option to either use these online platforms or personally visit the common service centre to get themselves registered.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday launched a web portal and a mobile application to facilitate online registration of workers from the unorganised sector to give them smart cards for availing various welfare schemes.

The 'e-Nirman' portal and its mobile App were launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a government release said, adding that 9.20 lakh workers from the unorganised sector were already registered and given U-WIN cards in the state.

Since workers have to forgo their day's work to get themselves registered after visiting the designated office, the state government decided to launch this online platform, Rupani said at the launch event held via video conference.

He said workers now have the option to either use these online platforms or personally visit the common service centre to get themselves registered.

Workers having the U-WIN cards are entitled to get benefits of several government schemes, such as insurance, 'Ma Amrutam' scheme for hospitalisation, and affordable meals under the 'Shramik Annapurna Yojna', the release said.

So far, workers were required to visit the designated offices in 33 districts to get themselves registered.

Now, over 21,000 common service centres are authorised to carry out the registration work and issue the smart cards, the release said.

With the e-Nirman portal and mobile App, the government can monitor a worker's data in real-time and it will be directly linked to the 'CM Dashboard' application, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat unorganised sector workers online registration smart cards
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp