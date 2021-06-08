STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Share details of relief work done during COVID-19 pandemic: Lok Sabha Speaker to MPs

Birla, in a letter to all the MPs, said it is the duty of parliamentarians to stand with people in this severe crisis and help them in every respect.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to share details of the relief work done by them in their constituencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic to develop best practices at the national level to deal with similar situations in future.

Birla, in a letter to all the MPs, said as public representatives, it is the duty of parliamentarians to stand with people in this severe crisis and help them in every respect.

"I believe that you have spent most of your time helping people in their adversity. You have not only given moral support to the distressed citizens but have also made all out efforts to resolve their problems," he said in the letter.

"The need of the hour is to share your stellar work and experiences with the entire country so that we are able to develop best practices at the national level to deal with such situations," the speaker said.

Birla, the MP from Kota in Rajasthan, had announced that students who were preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams and had lost their parents or earning members of the family to COVID-19 would be provided free coaching and accommodation in his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Speaker MP relief work coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp