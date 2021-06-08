STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination priority for students going abroad, directs Punjab Government

Meanwhile, the Punjab government ordered extension of Covid restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Students going abroad for studies will now get priority in the vaccination of the 18-44 age group in Punjab. At a high-level virtual Covid review meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the health and medical education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 per cent of the doses allocated for the 18-45 group for priority categories other than those approved at state level. 

Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list, he added. Punjab’s Covid Expert Group chief Dr KK Talwar said almost 30 per cent patients are having post Covid complications and continue to be symptomatic.

Patients are taking almost three months to get back to normal, and thus need to be strictly monitored, he added. 

Restrictions extended

Meanwhile, the Punjab government ordered extension of Covid restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations. Entry restrictions (negative Covid test or vaccination) for arrivals have been done away with. Shops can open till 6.00 pm and private offices can function at 50 per cent strength.

​Night curfew will remain in force from 7.00 pm to 6.00 am on weekdays, including Saturdays, but regular weekend curfew will continue on Sundays.

The CM said DMs may determine opening of non-essential shops on the basis of situation. Gyms and restaurants could be opened after a week with 50 per cent capacity and other conditions, if the situation improves. Gym and restaurant owners and staff should get themselves vaccinated first, he added.

