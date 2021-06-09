STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: As India reports ess than one lakh cases for the second successive day, this is what it means to national recovery rate

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and is below 20 lakhs for nine successive days.

Published: 09th June 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

covid facility

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country records less than one lakh cases for the second successive days, the daily positivity rate of India has declined to 4.66 per cent, informed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

"The weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.66 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.66 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 16th consecutive days now," the health ministry said.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and is below 20 lakhs for nine successive days. The country's active caseload today stands at 12,31,415.

"A net decline of 72,287 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 4.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases," it said.

Meanwhile, India reported 92,596 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 27th consecutive day.

"As many as 1,62,664 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,75,04,126 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 94.55 per cent," the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.90 crore today under the nationwide vaccination drive. 27,76,096 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses have been administered through 33,44,533 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

"The total of 23,88,40,635 include 99,96,113 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 68,94,206 HCWs have taken the second dose, 1,63,86,094 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 87,28,340 FLWs (second dose)," it said.

These include 3,18,51,951 people in the age group of 18-44 years (first dose), 3,18,313 in the same age group (2nd dose), 7,26,04,407 people in the age group of 45 to 60 years (first dose), 1,15,39,053 in the same age group (2nd dose), 6,12,98,568 aged above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,94,41,315 in the same age group (2nd Dose). 

