STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Free rice in return for Covid jabs help dispel vaccine hesitancy in Arunachal Pradesh village

Two former students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya have donated the rice for distribution among the beneficiaries, one officer said.

Published: 09th June 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Free rice for those who get vaccinated.

Free rice for those who get vaccinated. (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Free rice in return for a COVID-19 jab, and as much as 20 kg.

The prospect turned out to be lucrative enough to dispel rumours around vaccination among villagers of an administrative circle in Arunachal Pradesh, as over 80 of them turned up on foot for the inoculation within days of the announcement of the sop.

The brainchild of Circle Officer Tashi Wangchuk Thongdok of Yazali in Lower Subansiri district, the offer of free rice for those getting vaccinated in the 45-plus age group was launched on Monday and is valid till Wednesday.

"We are constantly trying to work out strategies to improve vaccination coverage in the circle and in the district.

"Till today noon, 80 people have come to receive the jabs. Our aim is to achieve 100 per cent inoculation in the circle by June 20," Thongdok, a 2016-batch APCS officer, said.

There are 1,399 people above the age of 45 in the Yazali Circle, officials said.

Many of those who came to get themselves vaccinated came on foot from far-flung villages, braving inclement weather, Thongdok said.

He said the administration is chalking out a roadmap for taking the vaccination drive to every village of the circle.

"We are planning door-to-door visits on Friday and Saturday to administer vaccines to people above 45 years of age. Our offer will continue but the quantity of rice will be 10 kg instead of 20 kg," Thongdok said.

Two former students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya have donated the rice for distribution among the beneficiaries, he added.

Rumours surrounding the COVID-19 immunisation, including severe ailments post inoculation and the possibility of microscopic tracking devices being injected through the serum, have turned many sceptical in the northeast, the officials said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 3,95,445 people have been vaccinated so far in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Free rice for vaccine COVID vaccine Coronavirus vaccine hesitancy fighting Covid
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp