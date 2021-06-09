STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospital cancels attendant card of Dera chief Ram Rahim’s 'daughter'

Sources said DSP Shamsher Singh Dahiya of Rohtak Police approached hospital authorities and said this was against the jail manual.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After the Haryana Police objected to Honeypreet adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being his attendant at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, hospital authorities have suspended her attendant card.

“The hospital management was told that Singh is a prisoner and nobody can meet him other than doctors and staff attending him. If he escapes or something happens to him, it will be responsibility of the hospital,” said an officer.

Singh was found Covid-19 positive after a rapid antigen test and a CT scan also suggested he had the infection. However, his RT-PCR test report came negative on Monday and he was shifted to another ward from the Covid ward, said sources. It was learnt that Singh had been insisting on meeting Honeypreet and the hospital allowed her with an attendant card which was valid up to June 15.

Taking cognizance of the jail manual provided by the police, the Medanta management suspended her card. The hospital stated that nobody is allowed to meet him now. Hospital authorities are also trying to discharge Singh or transfer him to a hospital in Rohtak as soon as possible.

