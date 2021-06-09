STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir gets technology that can supply oxygen to multiple patients at a time

The technology uses a multi-way redial header fitted to a single cylinder.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Primary Health Centre at Tukroo in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first PHC in the union territory to get multi-feed oxygen manifold system technology which can supply oxygen to multiple patients, an official said on Wednesday.

"To cater to the requirements of oxygen supply for multiple patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tukroo Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Shopian district becomes the first in J&K to get multi-feed Oxygen Manifold System (OMS) technology," an official spokesman said.

The technology uses a multi-way redial header fitted to a single cylinder. This enables one oxygen bottle to cater to the needs of multiple patients concurrently thus enabling critical care management to a larger number of patients with existing limited resources, he said.

It consists of a 24 cylinder system catering to 40 fully functional beds along with an ERC room which is fully equipped and functions round-the-clock, he added.

Earlier, Covid patients from Shopian, which is a hilly and far-flung district, had to travel long distances to reach a hospital, but with this facility patients will be able to get oxygen at the nearest hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp