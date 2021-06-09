STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only way to end farmers' protest is govt withdrawing farm laws: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the protesting farmers are not begging but are seeking their rights.

Published: 09th June 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers stage a protest at Tikri border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The only way to end the ongoing farmers' protest is to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, the Congress said on Wednesday and asked the government to shed stubbornness and accede to the demand.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood in support of the farmers who have been agitating against the Centre's farm laws for over six months now, and said they have died fearlessly defending their farms and the country.

"Farmers have died while defending their farms and the country. And yet the farmers continue to be fearless and true," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#500DeathsAtFarmersProtest".

ALSO READ: Farmer leaders to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to elicit support for protests

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the protesting farmers are not begging but are seeking their rights and the government should shed its stubbornness and agree to their demands.

"The farmers are not begging and don't want alms, they want justice. Farmers don't want ego, they want their rights. Come down from the throne of pride, give up your stubbornness and the only way is to withdraw the three black laws," he said on Twitter.

