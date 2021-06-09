STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private hospital in Agra sealed after complaints of oxygen being stopped for patients as mock drill

Oxygen supply was allegedely stopped for 96 patients at the hospital for five minutes in April to find out who will survive.

Published: 09th June 2021 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A prominent private hospital in Agra was sealed on Tuesday and a case registered against its owners and management following reports of oxygen supply having been deliberately stopped for 96 patients at the hospital for five minutes in April to find out who will survive and die in need of oxygen.

The action was taken against Agra-based Shri Paras Hospital after a clip went viral in which the hospital's owner is heard purportedly saying that a mock drill was conducted one morning at 7 am by cutting off the oxygen supply to 96 critical patients, just to figure out which patients would die and who all will survive in the need of oxygen.

The video which dates back to last week of April 2021 pertains to April 26/27 when there was acute shortage of Oxygen.

In the video, the hospital owner Arinjay Jain is heard purportedly saying that "I was told by Oxygen suppliers, that there is no oxygen supply anywhere, Modi Nagar is dry, even the CM cannot get you Oxygen. Only option is to start discharging patients."

"The patients attendants weren't ready to get their patients discharged despite acute Oxygen shortage. So we decided to do a mock drill for finding out which patients will survive and who'll die in absence of oxygen. At 7 am, the oxygen supply was made zero for five minutes, which led to 22 patients turning blue. This helped us to trace which patients will die due to absence of oxygen," he added.

However, the hospital owner tried to clarify on the matter, after the audio-visual clip went viral. "The video and audio in the clip has been distorted. No one died at the hospital at that time," Jain clarified on Tuesday.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a probe in the matter and also directed the Agra district administration to lodge an FIR against the hospital owner-management.

According to the Agra district administration's statement, the video dates back to April 28. Also, preliminary probe has revealed there was no oxygen shortage at the concerned hospital between April 25 and April 27. Only seven deaths of COVID patients were reported there on April 26 and 27, but none of them happened due to oxygen shortage.

A case has been registered against the hospital ownerand the management under provisions of the Epidemic Act and the hospital has been sealed. The 56 patients admitted at the hospital have been safely shifted to other hospitals before sealing the building, the district administration's official statement added.

Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that as part of the probe, the video clip too will be examined.

Meanwhile Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the matter and demanded action against the guilty people. He wrote, "There is a severe shortage of both oxygen and humanity in the BJP regime. Action should be taken immediately against all those responsible for this heinous crime. My condolences to the families of the deceased in this hour of grief."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shri Paras Hospital Agra hospital Agra hospital sealed Oxygen supply Oxygen stopped Medical negligence
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp