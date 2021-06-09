STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Properties worth Rs 24 crore of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's sons' attached: Police

The sources said Mukhtar's property worth over Rs 50 crore has been attached so far.

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MAU: The Mau district administration on Wednesday attached property worth Rs 24 crore registered in the name of mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's sons here.

"The Mau police is actively working against the Ansari gang. A property measuring 8,880 square meters at Dakshin Tola in Dasar Pokhara registered in the name of Mukhtar's son Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari has been attached," Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

The district administration has estimated the market value of the property to be about Rs 24 crore.

Section 14 of the Gangster Act empowers a district magistrate to attach any property, whether movable or immovable if there are reasons to believe that it has been acquired by the gangster from the proceeds of his offences committed under this law.

A person booked under the Gangster Act has to prove with irrefutable evidence that the attached properties are not ill.

Mukhtar is presently lodged in Banda jail following his arrest for his alleged involvement in several criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion.

