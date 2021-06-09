STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan government to set up ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy colleges in six districts

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the importance of ayurveda has been proved during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 09th June 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

college students Hyderabad students Telangana stiuents

Image of college students used for representation. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave the approval to establish ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy colleges in six districts, including Jaipur, a state minister said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the importance of ayurveda has been proved during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The state government is making every effort to promote ayurveda and develop facilities related to it, he said.

Sharma said integrated colleges would be established in Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, Bikaner and Bharatpur.

Approval has been given for the establishment of Government College of Yoga and Naturopathy in Udaipur, he said.

The minister said with the establishment of new colleges, new employment opportunities would come up for the educated youth of the state.

Approval has also been given to create 778 new academic and non-academic posts, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp