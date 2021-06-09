STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suvendu Adhikari meets top BJP brass in Delhi as Bengal unit flounders

Sources said Adhikari was summoned to Delhi to meet Shah and Nadda and mull ways on keeping the flock together in the wake of the crushing defeat in Bengal election. 

Published: 09th June 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari landed in New Delhi on Tuesday to hold meetings with BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah amid fears of party imploding in the state. 

Sources said Adhikari was summoned to Delhi to meet Shah and Nadda and mull ways on keeping the flock together in the wake of the crushing defeat in Bengal election.

Cracks are developing in the BJP’s West Bengal unit, with at least five prominent TMC imports to BJP snapping communication lines with the leadership as a precursor to quitting. 

​On a day Adhikari reached Delhi, more news of widening rift reached the leadership. BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy skipped an organisational meeting convened by party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh. Former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee was among the notable faces missing in the meeting.

While Roy claimed one had informed him about Tuesday’s organisational meeting, Banerjee said he could not attend the meeting as one of his relatives fell sick. Later, in a social media post, Banerjee, without naming Adhikari, said repeated demands of imposing Article 356 in West Bengal would not go down well in Bengal.

Responding to Adhikari’s Delhi visit, the state president said he was not aware of his schedule. 

“The statements given by Ghosh on the issue of Adhikari’s Delhi visit and Roy’s comment on the organisational meeting reflect clear division. Though the rift between Ghosh and Roy emerged before the Assembly election, it was brushed under the carpet. However, after its defeat, it has spilled over to public domain,” a senior BJP leader in Kolkata said.

The leader said the BJP’s national leadership is not happy with the post-poll developments in Bengal. 

“Five former TMC MLAs have already quit and five are likely to leave. Also, Adhikari was recently booked in a criminal case. These issues might be discussed,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari JP Nadda Amit Shah BJP West Bengal
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp