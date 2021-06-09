STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tea vendor sends Rs 100 to PM Modi to get his beard shaved, adds a message

Anil More, owner of a small tea stall in Maharashtra's Baramati, also wrote to PM Modi urging him increase job opportunities for those hit hard by the last two covid-induced lockdowns.

Published: 09th June 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A tea vendor from Baramati in Maharashtra has sent a money order of Rs 100 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the latter to get his beard shaved, reported local media.

In the last one and a half years, the unorganised sector has been hit hard because of the covid-induced lockdown.

Upset over this, Anil More, owner of a small tea stall opposite to a private hospital on Indapur Road, says, “PM Modi has grown his beard. If he should increase something, it must be employment opportunities for the people of this country. Attempts must be made to accelerate vaccination for the population and there must be efforts to step up the existing medical facilities. The PM must make sure people are rid of their miseries that are caused by the last two lockdowns.”

Furthermore, he claimed that the Prime Minister’s position is the highest in the country. “I have utmost respect and admiration for our Prime Minister. I am sending Rs 100 for my savings to him so that he shaves his beard. He is the supreme leader and I don’t intend to hurt him. But the way in which the problems of the poor are growing by the day due to the pandemic, this is a way to draw his attention,” he said. 

In a letter to the PM, More also urged him to extend financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who have had a Covid death and Rs 30000 for families hit by the lockdown.

