Vaccination going to drive revival of tourism sector, says Union Minister Prahlad Patel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vaccination is going to drive the revival of tourism sector, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, adding that the government is working on a uniform policy and setting up protocols for travellers getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Patel, while addressing an event to launch Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT), an industry body of travel and hospitality tech players like Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, OYO and Yatra, who have come together to help smaller operators in the tourism sector, said the industry needs to be ready for all kinds of travellers and offer them varied choices.

He lauded the efforts of the new-age technology, travel and hospitality companies that have come together to promote the interest of the smallest and often under-represented operators and work together with the government on various fronts in this space.

"CHATT's formation is a landmark decision to boost India's robust domestic tourism market and support small hotel partners, homeowners, agents to expand their offerings catering to the needs of tourists.

The Tourism Ministry is continuously making efforts to make data available of hotels, homestays on a unified portal, NIDHI, to benefit tourists and CHATT will play a crucial role in it.

"Vaccination is going to drive the tourism sector's revival and we are working on a uniform policy and setting up protocols for travellers getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The consolidated efforts by CHATT will be highly beneficial for SME, MSMEs hotels, homeowners, partners, and I welcome them to join various government committees to represent the unified voice of the industry," he said.

CHATT aims to promote domestic tourism, lead the digital transformation of tourism- related business and operating models, proactively engage via advocacy programmes to be a thought leader, impart educational training and beneficial programs to all industry segments.

Every member will be able to access all CHATT resources and benefits, including participation in year-round programs, signature business events, access to the travel-tech ecosystem, including experts and regional leads, a statement from CHATT said.

"The efforts of CHATT are highly inclusive and once the impact of second wave subsides a group like CHATT will present greater economic impact.

Technology is at the forefront of many initiatives at the Ministry of Tourism and we look forward to closely working with CHATT to strengthen the sector," said Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh.