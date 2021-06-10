STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 institutes from Bihar selected for central government's green awards

This time for this prestigious award, 1000 higher educational institutions from across the country had participated, out of which only 400 were screened eligible fro this wards.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

St. Xavier's College of Management and Technology in Patna

St. Xavier's College of Management and Technology in Patna (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education of the Union Ministry of Education  has announced the "One District - One Green Champion" awards for 2020-21 to 400 higher educational institutions of country, included 12 from Bihar under the Swacchatha Action Plan.

According to official announcement, the 12 higher educational institutions selected for the prestigious "One District-One Green Champion Awards" are St. Xavier's College of Management and Technology from Patna and other institutions from Begusarai, Darbhanga, Gaya, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Khagaria, Gopalganj and Madhubani.

This award is given for the contribution of selected higher educational institutions to the Swachhtha Education and Practices. This time for this prestigious award, 1000 higher educational institutions from across the country had participated, out of which only 400 were screened eligible fro this wards.

According to principal of St Xavier's College of Management and Technology at Patna, Fr.T Nishaant SJ, the college had always mobilised its resources for various pro-environment programmes and encouraged the students to come to the college on bicycles.

"The students of this college in Patna have taken initiatives to keep the sprawling college campus clean and surrounding areas also. The students always went around the localities and carried out sanitisation during the prevailing first and second wave of COVID-19 situation, thermal screening of every persons at the entry gate and ensured disposals of waste on daily basis," Alok Mohit, the assistant professor of college's Mass communication department said. Mohit added that the college had adopted 'Save the Earth, Save the Future' as the annual theme for the current academic year.

Official sources said that the highest number of higher educational institutions for the award have been selected from Uttar Pradesh (75) followed 38 from Tamilnadu, 29 from Telangana, 24 from Maharashtra
and rest from other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One District One Green Champion Awards Ministry of Education  Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education Swacchatha Action Plan Bihar colleges Bihar colleges waste management
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp