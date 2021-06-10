12 institutes from Bihar selected for central government's green awards

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education of the Union Ministry of Education has announced the "One District - One Green Champion" awards for 2020-21 to 400 higher educational institutions of country, included 12 from Bihar under the Swacchatha Action Plan.

According to official announcement, the 12 higher educational institutions selected for the prestigious "One District-One Green Champion Awards" are St. Xavier's College of Management and Technology from Patna and other institutions from Begusarai, Darbhanga, Gaya, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Khagaria, Gopalganj and Madhubani.

This award is given for the contribution of selected higher educational institutions to the Swachhtha Education and Practices. This time for this prestigious award, 1000 higher educational institutions from across the country had participated, out of which only 400 were screened eligible fro this wards.

According to principal of St Xavier's College of Management and Technology at Patna, Fr.T Nishaant SJ, the college had always mobilised its resources for various pro-environment programmes and encouraged the students to come to the college on bicycles.

"The students of this college in Patna have taken initiatives to keep the sprawling college campus clean and surrounding areas also. The students always went around the localities and carried out sanitisation during the prevailing first and second wave of COVID-19 situation, thermal screening of every persons at the entry gate and ensured disposals of waste on daily basis," Alok Mohit, the assistant professor of college's Mass communication department said. Mohit added that the college had adopted 'Save the Earth, Save the Future' as the annual theme for the current academic year.

Official sources said that the highest number of higher educational institutions for the award have been selected from Uttar Pradesh (75) followed 38 from Tamilnadu, 29 from Telangana, 24 from Maharashtra

and rest from other states.