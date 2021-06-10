Blame game on after 60 mm rain in an hour floods Mumbai

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Mumbai received about 60 millimetres of rainfall in an hour on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several places including Hindmata, Milan Subway and Sion. The flooding of the railway tracks led to brief suspension of suburban rail services.

Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Kishori Pednekar blamed the railways for the flooding of the tracks and the adjoining areas. Pednekar said the Central Railway did not cooperate with the BMC, and therefore, the BMC could not conduct cleaning works in the nullahs and the adjoining areas that fall under the railways’ jurisdiction.

However, the Central Railway refuted her claim. Its spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said they have been in touch with the BMC officials to deliver the best possible services to the passengers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the BMC’s disaster management room to take stock of the situation. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Pednekar visited Hindmata.

Chahal said waterlogging was not reported in most places due to the working of the pump stations. “BMC is working on war footing to drain out the excessive rainwater,” he said.

​“Though the flooding disrupted traffic in some parts, in most areas there were no major disruptions. The local train services were suspended for a brief period,” Chahal said.

Meanwhile, the BJP attacked the BMC over the flooding. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the first rain in Mumbai this season has exposed the BMC’s claim that 100 per cent nullahs have been cleaned.

“The nullah cleaning the major scam where each year Rs 1,000 crore is wasted. The audit should be conducted. The Shiv Sena has been ruling the BMC for the last 20 years. But Mumbai is still suffering from a lack of basic infrastructure. The responsibility should be fixed,” Shelar said.

