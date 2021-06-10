COVID-19 effect: Jharkhand government cancels class X, XII board exams

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand government has finally decided to cancel class X and XII board exams scheduled to be held by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, through his Twitter handle, announced that the decision has been taken looking at the demand of parents and the situation which has emerged due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jharkhand.

आज मैंने कोविड-19 से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों एवं छात्रों एवं अभिभावकों की माँग को देखते हुए झारखंड एकेडमिक कॉन्सिल द्वारा इस सत्र में आयोजित होने वाली 10वीं एवं 12वीं के परीक्षा को रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) June 10, 2021

"Today, in the wake of the circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and the demands made by students and parents as well, I have decided to cancel the class 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) for this session," announced CM Soren on his Twitter handle.

The decision apparently came after the CBSE cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.