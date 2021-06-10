Dalit youth killed over removal of Ambedkar posters in Rajasthan 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Dalit youth succumbed to injuries after he was brutally thrashed by a group of people over the removal of Ambedkar posters in Rajasthan's Hanumangrah district.

Vinod Bamania, 22, from Kinkralia village died in the hospital at Sri Ganganagar.

According to the police, Vinod was a member of the Bheem Army. It was alledged that some youngsters from OBC community are behind his killing. The police have arrested two out of the four accused, according to the victim's family.

Mukesh, a cousin of Vinod, said that a days ago Vinod and some of his friends had celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti and had put up some posters of the Dalit icon outside their house. Later, some of the accused tore off the posters leading to a quarrel between two sides. Vinod was attacked on June 5 which left him seriously injured. Two days later, he died in the hospital. The FIR mentioned Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag along with the a few others as accused.

According to the FIR, the accused not only beat up the youngster but also made highly objectionable casteist comments while they were thrashing him.



Mukesh said, "On june 5, I and vinod were going to our farm when a vehicle stopped near us suddenly. A number of people came out of the vehicle with hockey sticks and lathis and attacked us." The attackers allegedly said, "Now, we will tell you what Ambedkarvaad is".

According to the police, Vinod had earlier lodged several complaints of Dalit atrocities against the accused. Mukesh says Vinod was targeted because of that.

Circle officer of Rawatsar Ranveer Singh Meena said: "The whole dispute centres around the tearing of the posters of Ambedkar from Vinod's house. We have arrested two people behind the attack and two main accused -- Rakesh Sihag and Anil Sihag -- are absconding."

Members of the Bheem Army accused the police in Rawatsar for being "inactive" and held a demonstration. However, Hanumangrah SP Preeti Jain said the allegation is baseless as the cops took quick action after they came to know abou the incident.

The police have lodged the case under section 307 , 323, 341 and 143 of the IPC and also under many sections of the SC/ST Act. After Vinod's death, the cops added section 302 (for murder cases).