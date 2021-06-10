STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Form teams to monitor Covid-19 cases, high court tells Uttarakhand government

Taking note of complaints of overcharging for vaccines, the court directed the government to take action in the matter.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID-19 test. (File Photo | ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Even as the present Covid wave recedes and the government prepares for a massive vaccination drive for the 18-plus age group through CoWin app, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to conduct door-to-door surveillance across 13 districts of the state, especially in remote villages.

“Unless surveillance is carried out on a war footing, it will be difficult to stop the onslaught of a third wave. This is war and we cannot leave our last man behind,” said a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma.

The court directed the government to form teams comprising nurses, home guards, and ASHA workers for each district which will go door-to-door to check if people have any Covid symptoms and also gather data of vaccinated people in households. The court also asked the government to form a ‘district task force’ to address the digital divide in the state.

Dushyant Mainali, one of the counsels in the PILs said, “The court directed the government to take stock of people who are underprivileged, do not have identity cards, and cannot get vaccines for themselves.” The court while hearing the PIL also came down heavily on the Secretary, Tourism, Uttarakhand.

Questioning the Secretary, the court asked how he could, sitting in his “cocoon” in Dehradun, decide that all is well for tourism to reopen in the state. Earlier, last month the court had directed the Secretary to visit places such as Kedarnath shrine and others and then decide about reopening tourism in the state. Taking note of complaints of overcharging for vaccines, the court directed the government to take action in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Coronavirus Pandemic Uttarakhand High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp