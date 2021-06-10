STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harsh Vardhan addresses first meeting of WHO high-level coalition on health, energy

This National Expert Group submitted its report recently in April 2021 with inclusion of Subject Specific Health Action Plans on identified Climate Sensitive Diseases and 'One Health', he added.

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated a massive interdependence among various sectors while underlining the need to ensure inter-connectedness across the sectors is reflected in policies for effective and sustainable service delivery, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

Vardhan made the remarks while addressing the first meeting of the World Health Organization High-Level Coalition on Health and Energy Platform of Action on Wednesday night through video-conference, a Health Ministry statement said.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries and national heads, and representatives of various stakeholders like World Bank, UNDP, UNHRC, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) etc.

"The pandemic, as well as the enormous efforts to manage it, have reiterated the massive interdependence amongst various sectors. It has also underlined the need to ensure that inter-connectedness across sectors needs to be reflected in our policies to ensure an effective and sustainable service delivery," he said in his address, according to the statement.

"An expert body called the National Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health was constituted by our government with the multiple objectives of creating awareness amongst the general population, health-care providers and policy makers regarding impact of climate change on human health," Vardhan said.

This National Expert Group submitted its report recently in April 2021 with inclusion of Subject Specific Health Action Plans on identified Climate Sensitive Diseases and 'One Health', he added.

In the context of 'and Climate Resilient Healthcare Facilities', India became a signatory to the Malé Declaration in 2017 and agreed to promote climate-resilient healthcare facilities to be able to withstand any climatic event.

"India is today in a unique position to pioneer a new model of economic development of low carbon emission and inclusive development where the attainment of universal health coverage is also one the major determinant factors.

"We believe that it is the need of the hour to exhibit firm political and financial commitment to mobilise resources for strengthening the capacity of the health and energy sectors. As nations prepare for the COVID-19 aftermath, there is a tremendous opportunity for a global reset. Ambitious green stimulus plans will help countries restore their economies while deepening their energy transition. I am confident that the collaboration and collective action of this coalition group will help to achieve a greener and healthier planet," Vardhan said.

