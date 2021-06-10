STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crosses 24-crore mark: Centre

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, the ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination camp at DAV School Sector 49, in Gurugram

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination camp at DAV School Sector 49, in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

According to an official release, 33,79,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses have been administered through 33,82,775 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 94,052 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when less than 1 lakh cases were reported in the country.

ALSO READ | India records 6,148 Covid deaths in last 24 hours after Bihar revises tally

"India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 11,67,952. The caseload is maintained below 20 lakhs for ten successive days. A net decline of 63,463 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 4 per cent of the country's total positive cases," the official statement said.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, the ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day.

"1,51,367 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 57,315 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases," it stated.

According to the official data, out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic 2,76,55,493 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 1,51,367 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

ALSO WATCH:

"This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 94.77 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend," the release stated.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 20,04,690 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. The Ministry informed that cumulatively India has conducted over 37.21 crore (37,21,98,253) tests so far.

"While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.43 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.69 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 17 consecutive days now," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Covid 19 Vaccine in India
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp