Jharkhand tops in Covid vaccine wastage; Kerala, West Bengal report negative wastage

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in May, saving 1.10 lakh and 1.61 lakh doses respectively, while Jharkhand reported maximum wastage of 33.95 percent, according to government data.

While Kerala reported -6.37 percent vaccine wastage, West Bengal recorded -5.48 percent.

Chhattisgarh reported 15.79 percent vaccine wastage while Madhya Pradesh reported 7.35 percent.

States like Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported 7.08 percent, 3.95 percent, 3.91 percent, 3.78 and 3.63 percent and 3.59 percent respectively.

The data showed that a total of 790.6 lakh vaccines were supplied to states and UTs in May out of which total vaccinations were 610.6 lakh while 658.6 lakh shots were utilised and the closing balance was 212.7 lakh.

The vaccination in May was less as compared to April in which a total of 898.7 lakh vaccinations were done, 902.2 lakh vaccines were utilised and the closing balance was 80.8 lakh.

India's first dose coverage of the 45-plus population till June 7 was pegged at 38 percent with Tripura's coverage being 92 percent, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh 65 percent each, Gujarat 53 percent, Kerala 51 percent and Delhi 49 percent.

Tamil Nadu's first dose coverage of the 45-plus population is at a low of 19 percent, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh at 24 percent each and Bihar at 25 percent.