Maharashtra: Over 2,000 senior citizens died of COVID-19 in Raigad

Of the 16,601 persons above the age of 60, who contracted the deadly infection, 2,227 have died, he said, adding that the death ratio of the elderly stood at 13.4 per cent

Published: 10th June 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: More than 2,000 senior citizens have died of COVID-19 so far in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official from the district administration said on Thursday.

The district has recorded 1,36,69 cases so far, of which 1,26,416 patients have recovered from the infection and 3,267 died of it, the official said.

This has left the region with 6,386 active cases, he said.

According to the data released by the district collectorate, 22,602 persons in the age group of 40 to 50 years tested positive for COVID-19, of which 255 died of the infection.

While no minors and those below the age of 20 were affected in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 9,184 people aged 11 to 20 years were infected in the second wave.

At least nine persons in the age group have succumbed to the infection, it was stated.

As many as 5,165 children under 10 years were affected by the disease, of which three died, the data revealed.

