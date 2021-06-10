STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

May records 2nd highest rainfall in 121 years; no significant heatwave spell: IMD

The lowest ever temperature recorded for May was 32.68 degrees Celsius in 1917. The temperature was lowest since 1977 when it was of 33.84 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Published: 10th June 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: May received the second-highest rainfall in 121 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly report Thursday, attributing two back-to-back cyclones and western disturbances for the record precipitation.

It also said that at 34.18 degrees Celsius, the average maximum temperature over India this May was the fourth lowest since 1901.

The lowest ever temperature recorded for May was 32.68 degrees Celsius in 1917. The temperature was lowest since 1977 when it was of 33.84 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

There was no significant heatwave spell observed during the month over any parts of India, he said. Rainfall over the country as a whole for the month of May 2021 shows that it has recorded 107.9 millimetres which is 74 per cent more than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 62 mm.

"Rainfall over India during the month of May was second-highest since 1901. The ever highest rainfall occurred in the year 1990 (110.7mm)," the IMD said in its monthly report for May. May saw the formation of a cyclone each in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Tauktae formed over the Arabian Sea and developed into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'.

It hit the Gujarat coast on May 17 after battering states along the western coast. Cyclone 'Yaas' developed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. It hit the Odisha coast on May 26 and also affected West Bengal. These two systems brought rainfall not only over the states along the western and eastern coasts but also to other parts of the country.

For instance, as Cyclone 'Tauktae' weakened, it headed towards north India and brought rains over several parts of north India.

Similarly, 'Yaas' brought rains over east India including Jharkhand, Bihar as it weakened. The IMD said that in all three months of the summer of 2021, frequencies of western disturbance activities over north India were higher than normal.

In March, April and May 2021, it was seven, nine and eight respectively against normal of 4-6 WDs, the IMD added.

Western disturbances are cyclonic storms that originate in the Mediterranean, traverse across Central Asia and hit the north India. They are critical to northwest India as they are a major source of snow and rainfall during the winters.

Like in March and April 2021, heat wave conditions in May 2021 was occasional and also for shorter periods over very small region. "No significant heat wave occurred during the month over the country except northwest Rajasthan where it was observed for two days on May 29 and 30,' the IMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Rainfall rain
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp