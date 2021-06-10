STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna opens two round-the-clock vaccination sites with drive-in facility

The centres have so far received a good number of senior citizens and many of them are able to get the dose while sitting in their vehicles. 

Published: 10th June 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccination

A healthcare worker administering Covid vaccine to a senior citizen at one of the round-the-clock facility in Patna. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, two round-the-clock vaccination centres have been set up in Patna. The sites with ‘drive-through’ facilities at Patliputra Ashoka Hotel and Patliputra sports complex, set up by district magistrate Dr Chandrasekhar Singh, are an instant hit among the people who want to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The centres have so far received a good number of senior citizens and many of them are able to get the dose while sitting in their vehicles. 

Dr Chandrasekhar Singh said, “Till Wednesday evening, 865 persons from all age groups have received the vaccine at Patliputra Sports Complex site and 637 at Patliputra Ashoka Hotel.”

The Patna DM further added that the drive-through facility has been given to help disabled and age-old persons who can stay in their vehicles for observation.

The vaccination centres have also been provided with drinking water, sitting and waiting arrangements. Alok Kumar, a youngster, who received his covid vaccine said, “It is an example of how the vaccination can be carried out by inculcating a festive cheer among the people.” 

The site has been receiving vaccine beneficiaries since early morning till late night to avoid crowding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patna round-the-clock vaccination centres Patliputra Ashoka Hotel Patliputra sports complex
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp