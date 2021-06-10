Patna opens two round-the-clock vaccination sites with drive-in facility

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, two round-the-clock vaccination centres have been set up in Patna. The sites with ‘drive-through’ facilities at Patliputra Ashoka Hotel and Patliputra sports complex, set up by district magistrate Dr Chandrasekhar Singh, are an instant hit among the people who want to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The centres have so far received a good number of senior citizens and many of them are able to get the dose while sitting in their vehicles.

Dr Chandrasekhar Singh said, “Till Wednesday evening, 865 persons from all age groups have received the vaccine at Patliputra Sports Complex site and 637 at Patliputra Ashoka Hotel.”

The Patna DM further added that the drive-through facility has been given to help disabled and age-old persons who can stay in their vehicles for observation.

The vaccination centres have also been provided with drinking water, sitting and waiting arrangements. Alok Kumar, a youngster, who received his covid vaccine said, “It is an example of how the vaccination can be carried out by inculcating a festive cheer among the people.”

The site has been receiving vaccine beneficiaries since early morning till late night to avoid crowding.