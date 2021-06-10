STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private ENT specialists in Chhattisgarh offer free services in govt hospitals to tackle black fungus menace 

The state has so far reported 276 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus and 17 deaths due to this deadly fungal infection.

Published: 10th June 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors treat a patient infected with black fungus.

Doctors treat a patient infected with black fungus. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Mucormycosis infection cases rising on a daily basis in Chhattisgarh, private practitioners specialised in diagnosing and treating diseases of ear-nose-throat (ENT) took a decision to offer their services for free in government hospitals of the state. 

Raipur branch of Association of Otolaryngologist of India (AOI) has written to the state health secretary expressing their willingness and apprised about their unanimous decision taken at the behest of the Chhattisgarh unit of Indian Medical Association. 

“Everyone is worries over the rising cases of Mucormycosis and health professionals non government facilities are facing a tough challenge on ensuring speedier diagnosis and surgeries. The members of the AOI in Chhattisgarh have consented to provide their services in these hospitals. To begin with, the AOI has submitted to the state health secretary a list of 10 ENT surgeons who will collaborate with the government doctors to counter the new challenge that our public healthcare system is facing,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, ENT surgeon and chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Board. 

The state has so far reported 276 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus and 17 deaths due to this deadly fungal infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh black fungus cases ENT practitioners Association of Otolaryngologist of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp