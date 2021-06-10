Trying to comply with new IT rules, says Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Centre’s “one last notice” to comply with the new IT rules, Twitter has written to the government that it was making efforts to comply with the guidelines.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new Guidelines, and an overview of our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government.”

Since the notification of the new rules in February, there has been a tussle between the government and Twitter and other social media intermediaries which were given three months to comply.

According to a news agency, Twitter has written to the government that it was in advanced stages of finalising a chief compliance officer as per the new IT rules and that additional details will be submitted within a week.

​This comes after the Centre’s recent notice saying it was giving Twitter ‘one final notice’ to comply.