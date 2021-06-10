STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trying to comply with new IT rules, says Twitter

Since the notification of the new rules in February, there has been a tussle between the government and Twitter and other social media intermediaries which were given three months to comply.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter spaces

​This comes after the Centre’s recent notice saying it was giving Twitter ‘one final notice’ to comply. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Centre’s “one last notice” to comply with the new IT rules, Twitter has written to the government that it was making efforts to comply with the guidelines.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new Guidelines, and an overview of our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government.” 

Since the notification of the new rules in February, there has been a tussle between the government and Twitter and other social media intermediaries which were given three months to comply.

According to a news agency, Twitter has written to the government that it was in advanced stages of finalising a chief compliance officer as per the new IT rules and that additional details will be submitted within a week. 

​This comes after the Centre’s recent notice saying it was giving Twitter ‘one final notice’ to comply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter New IT Rules Government of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp