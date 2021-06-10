UP: Case against 35 for flouting Covid protocol at dance party

By PTI

BAHRAICH: A case has been registered against 35 people under the Epidemic Act for flouting Covid protocol during a dance programme in Bada Daroga Purwa village here, police said on Thursday.

The event was organised on Wednesday night to celebrate the birth of a boy in which dancers were also called, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jang Bahadur Yadav said.

During the dance programme, a large crowd assembled and Covid protocol was violated by not following social distancing norms and other guidelines.

On receiving information, police reached the venue and put an end to the programme, the DSP said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that a lot of noise was being made at the venue and the Covid protocol was being openly flouted, he added.

A case has been registered against 10 named and 25 unnamed people, the DSP said.